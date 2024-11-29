Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $702,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $115.25 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $86.79 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

