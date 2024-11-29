Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,871. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

