Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,871. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Bluestone Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.