BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.19% of Illumina worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 429,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 53.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

