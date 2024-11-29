BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Position Trimmed by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,075,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,687,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

