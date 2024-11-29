Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $147.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

