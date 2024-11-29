Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
