Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

