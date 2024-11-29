Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boxlight

Boxlight Stock Down 4.8 %

About Boxlight

BOXL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,791. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.