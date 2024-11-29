Braidwell LP Invests $18.80 Million in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,647,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Price Performance

Immatics stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $944.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

