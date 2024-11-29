Braidwell LP Invests $18.80 Million in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,647,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Price Performance
Immatics stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $944.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMTX
Immatics Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.