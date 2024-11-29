Braidwell LP Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 3.0% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Braidwell LP owned about 0.91% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $105,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $126.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

