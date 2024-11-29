Braidwell LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Braidwell LP decreased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $109,325.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,548,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,431,640.70. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 230,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

