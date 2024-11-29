Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in November

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Bravo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

