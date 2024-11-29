Brendan J. Paddick Purchases 35,475 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 35,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $249,744.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,273,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,038.72. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 639,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,147. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

