Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 76,690 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,690 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Celestica worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

NYSE CLS opened at $83.16 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

