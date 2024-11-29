Bridgewater Associates LP Has $13.12 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $191.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

