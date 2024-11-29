Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 41,113 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 618,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

