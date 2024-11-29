Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 4,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

