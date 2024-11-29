Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,838. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

