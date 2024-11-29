Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $92,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,422,000 after acquiring an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,354,000 after buying an additional 143,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.31 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

