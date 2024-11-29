Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $77,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 684.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 764,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $19.64 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

