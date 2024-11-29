Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases Shares of 3,133 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of AES opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

