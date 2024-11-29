Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,226 shares of company stock valued at $314,838. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

