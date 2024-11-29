Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BRNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $43.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0064 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

