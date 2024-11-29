Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buscar Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGLD remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Buscar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

