CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 53.1% in November

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 224,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $637.00 to $564.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.90.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.13. 87,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,137. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.63 and its 200 day moving average is $470.83. CACI International has a 1 year low of $314.06 and a 1 year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

