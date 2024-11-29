CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 53.1% in November

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 224,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CACI International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CACI International Stock Performance
Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.13. 87,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,137. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.63 and its 200 day moving average is $470.83. CACI International has a 1 year low of $314.06 and a 1 year high of $588.26.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
