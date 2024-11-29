Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Insider Justin Hales Purchases 35,000 Shares

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Justin Hales acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,890.00 ($19,409.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Camplify Company Profile

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform.

