Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,386,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 21.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $1,716,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

