Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 1,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.4 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDUAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.