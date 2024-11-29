Capital Group Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CGCB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 160,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,255. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
