Capital Group Core Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 160,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,255. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

