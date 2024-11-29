Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 363,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

