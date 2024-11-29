Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 363,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
