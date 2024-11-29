Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGMS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 267,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.