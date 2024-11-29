Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CGMS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 267,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

