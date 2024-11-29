Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,469 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,869 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $80,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,406,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $513.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

