Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 30,011 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $135,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 411,084 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $212.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

