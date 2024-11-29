Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after buying an additional 793,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWO opened at $45.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

