Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $104,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,637,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,797,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,091,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,156,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 333,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 456,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

