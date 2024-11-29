Captrust Financial Advisors Has $247.70 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,364 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $247,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

