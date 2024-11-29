Captrust Financial Advisors Has $70.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $70,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

