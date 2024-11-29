Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $462,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $405.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

