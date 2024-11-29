Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $13.61 on Friday. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.
Caribbean Utilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Caribbean Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 94.75%.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.
