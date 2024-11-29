Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 757 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

LMT opened at $525.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

