Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.78. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

