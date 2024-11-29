Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

