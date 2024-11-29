Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,394 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises approximately 2.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

CCL stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

