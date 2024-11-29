Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 30.8% in November

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,543. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 98.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 25,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

