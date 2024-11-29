Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of AGQI opened at $13.98 on Friday. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

