Centric Wealth Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

