Centric Wealth Management Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

