Centric Wealth Management Invests $1.46 Million in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the first quarter worth about $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MARA in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,696,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 606.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MARA during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 5.52. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

