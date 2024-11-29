Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML stock opened at $670.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $734.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

