China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 148.0% in November

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. 28,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,511. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.10%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.