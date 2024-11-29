China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,941,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 13,301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179,413.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:CHFLF traded up 0.05 on Friday, reaching 0.70. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.55. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 0.83.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

