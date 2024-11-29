China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,941,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 13,301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179,413.0 days.
China Feihe Stock Up 7.7 %
OTCMKTS:CHFLF traded up 0.05 on Friday, reaching 0.70. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.55. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 0.83.
About China Feihe
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.